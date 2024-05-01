Jake proposed to Clare Rankin on Christmas Eve in December 2022. Instagram

Once his partner had read the message, Jake dropped to one knee and popped the question, to which an elated Clare said "yes".

Since then, Jake and Clare began counting down the days until the nuptials in May 2024.

On the last day of April, the MAFS star wrote his fiancée a Post-It note that read: "16 more days!!!" with a cute drawing of an engagement ring.

The couple officially announced they were dating in November 2021.

Sharing photos of Clare to his Instagram at the time, Jake wrote: "Never been happier.

"You have the biggest heart, you ground me, you’re smart, you’re beautiful and yes you’re funny. In fact, you're perfect. Thank you for being you."

Clare also shared the image to her own Instagram, writing: "I adore you."

The announcement came six months after Jake announced he had broken up with fitness model Sophie Guidolin.

Jake was matched with Beck Zemek on MAFS. Nine

During his time on MAFS, Jake was matched with Rebecca Zemek... to disastrous results.

The pair had, well, zero chemistry and ultimately parted ways. Beck herself has moved on with now-fiancé Ben Michell, who proposed in April 2024.

Beck and Ben also share a daughter named Immy, born in May 2022.

So it seems that both Jake and Beck got their happily ever afters in the end.

