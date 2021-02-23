Sparks certainly did not fly between Jake and Bec on last night's episode of MAFS. Channel Nine

Apppearing on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa this morning, Bec opened up about her relationship with Jake - all but revealing the couple have parted ways since the show ended.

When discussing her initial impression of Jake, Bec said the vibe "wasn't warm."

"It felt like a business meeting. It was very structured and awkward. Even when he turned around, awkward."

When the hosts went on to ask the business manager how she felt abut potentially being cast as "the villain", Bec didn't seem to worried, claiming she prided herself on her "honesty."

Bec has revealed that the ceremony "felt like a business meeting". Channel Nine

The 27-year-old then dove deeper into her relationship with Jake, explaining that they didn't "choose each other."

"I don't choose Jake. Jake doesn't choose me."

Yikes, we definitely cannot hear any more wedding bells in their future.

Wippa went on to predict a partner swap between Jake and Bec, a claim at which the 27-year-old stayed tellingly silent.

Somehow we don't think Jake and Bec will go the distance. Channel Nine

Jake and Bec got hitched in NSW's gorgeous Hunter Valley region. They were the second MAFS marriage of the season, following much more compatible Bryce and Melissa.

Let's hope the rest of the couples have more chemistry than Jake and Bec.

