In the video, Jake and Beck are captured with their co-stars Beth and Booka. The couple seem to be arguing over which bar they're going to.

Beck can be seen telling Jake to "f**k off" and saying "I've told you where we are going... I've told everyone we are going to Sidebar".

We’re unpacking all the relationship, sex and dating woes of this season’s Married At First Sight stars in our juicy new podcast, Love In Reality. Listen, like and subscribe below!

A frustrated Jake retorted: "I'm going to go wherever you want to go... you were like 'I don't care where you were going'. 'Okay we'll go to Sidebar for f**ks sake", the charity CEO said before storming off.

Geez Louise, can we get a moment of these two not fighting?

If that wasn't proof enough that this messy relationship fizzled out oh-so-quickly, Beck's cryptic Instagram post following the final vows certainly made it seem like she and Jake are over.

Jake and Beck have been spotted amidst a public screaming match. Channel Nine

Sharing a snap of the two of them locking lips at the ceremony, Bec wrote, "This experiment unfortunately was one that we could never get comfortable in. However when we realised at the end, we would no longerer be in each others lives, the feels hit home.

"Behind closed doors though, is where we connected so deep. And although The emotional environment got the better of us, we did it together, and that’s something no one else will ever understand. Here’s to starting again."

Well, "starting again" is certainly what Jake seems to have done, in any case, with none other than personal trainer and nutritionist Sophie Guidolin.

Jake and Beck bizarrely chose to stay together at the end of the experiment. Channel Nine

The charity CEO has been spotted on the PT's Instagram on numerous occasions. Not only that, Sophie confirmed she's no longer single - though she didn't specify who with.

And Jake's not the only one who's moved on. Beck has also been linked to a potential upcoming cheating scandal. Yikes.

It doesn't take a detective to figure out that Jake and Beck's relationship has either reached or will soon reach its expiration date. But, hey, maybe they will prove us wrong.

For a much easier road to love - with no screaming matches, gaslighting or cringey bubble baths - sign up for eharmony.