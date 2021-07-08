Jake said his time on MAFS wasn't a "complete waste of time", referring to the friendships he made on the show. Nine

He then added: "I’m very grateful to have met these amazing humans 🙌🏻," referring to his friends in the photos.

He also took a cheeky swipe at Patrick: "Patty still annoys me most days with a phone call or text message 😂"

Patrick of course chimed in with his response: "Still waiting for my phone call back."

Brett also commented: "#bromance 4EVA ❤️"

It's no secret that Jake and Beck didn't exactly leave the show on the best of terms, after an explosive season finale saw Beck exposed for kissing a mystery man, which she later confessed to sort of cheating.

“I do consider it to an extent cheating. But do I think cheating like that is a hard boundary that should end a relationship? No, I don’t," she said.

"Jake and I weren't obviously broken up at time, however, at the time that it did happen, I had written leave... I think it was 12 hours before that kiss,” she added.

Jake has been focusing on himself after leaving the show. Nine

The two have gone their separate ways after the show wrapped up, with Beck moving on with her new boyfriend Ben Michell, and Jake focusing on himself and his mental health.

He recently took to Instagram to share a look into his "healing" process, after revealing his mental health struggles.

"It doesn’t have to look magical or pretty. Real healing is hard, exhausting, and draining," he said.

"Let yourself go through it… Don’t try to paint it as something else other than what it is. Be there for yourself with no judgment 🖤"