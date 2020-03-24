Ivan Sarakula of Married First Sight fame has never been the sharpest tool in the shed, but his latest comments has even left his harshest critics scratching their heads.

The reality star made some very controversial – and might we add, factually false – claims about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during an interview on hit105’s Stav, Abby and Matt this morning.

When quizzed about the COVID-19 outbreak, the real estate agent said: 'Oh this rubbish, if you buy into it’s hard.'

Taken aback, the hosts asked Ivan to clarify if he thought that the virus, which has to date infected 330,000 and killed upwards of 13,000 people worldwide, is ‘all a lie’.

'I don’t know if it’s a lie, mate. but there’s some pretty crazy stuff going on in China,' Ivan responded.

'I was watching videos last night and they’re spraying the streets, there’s all sorts of jazz going on. There’s more to the story that we don’t know. There’s something going on that’s just fishy.'

While the hosts did their best to explain that the situation was serious and real, the reality star was dismissive, stating that, in comparison with COVID-19, 'no one gives a shit’ about the number of people who die from flu.'