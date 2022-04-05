Brent has lifted the lid on his romance rumours with Ella. Nine

He went on to explain some of the reasons why the two haven’t gotten together romantically just yet, despite seeming like the perfect match.

“We’re not entertaining too much right now for the simple fact that Ella is still hurt, she’s going through a lot, and this has been a huge experience, so we’re not the types to try and jump in or just because everyone wants us to.”

“We are just spending time together as really good friends and if something happens, it does, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. We’re kind of open to both of it – there’s no pressure,” he added.

The groom went on to say that they only grew close once they left the experiment, as they were “so focused on our relationships and trying to do the right thing.”

“It wasn’t until near the end that we started talking and Ella had my back in letting me know - both Ella and Dom - that Tamara was speaking very ill of me at that ladies night,” he said.

“That friendship just built a lot more after that, and ever since we’ve been out, we’ve all had each other’s backs.”

Brent and Tamara had a rocky relationship on the show. Nine

As for the failed relationship with his on-screen bride Tamara Djordjevic, Brent said that while he tried his best to make it work and keep it civil, things quickly fell apart.

“The final straw was trying to crack onto another husband,” Brent said, referring to Tamara texting her fellow co-star Mitch while still on the show.

“We know the intention, because she had already tried to do certain things during the experiment with Mitch and caused chaos between him and Ella before.”

It was revealed at the Reunion that Tamara had texted another groom. Nine

The certain things Brent mentioned included Tamara claiming at the hens’ night that she was happy to “steal someone else’s husband” if she wasn’t satisfied with hers.

“Ella had already known that and she had already had a doubt about Tamara as an individual because of that,” Brent revealed.

Then there was the couple’s retreat, where “Tamara made up a rumour that Mitch touched her a**,” while she was also “starting fights between Mitch and Ella for no reason.”

“There was all these things leading up to it so when it finally happened and now you’ve seen the rumours between them two after - it kind of just all made sense,” Brent said.

There are also rumours that Tamara and Mitch (right) have coupled up. Nine

Despite their messy split, Brent said he did “everything in his power” to be a decent guy to his bride in the events afterwards, including sticking together and trying to do media interviews.

“But it took less than two weeks for her to turn on me,” he said. “I’ve been seeing that she’s still talking bad about me in interviews and still trying to make me the bad guy.”

“I don’t have anything to say to her. I just don’t respect her, respect the person that she is, enough to have anything else to do with it.”

