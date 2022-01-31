It's the social experiment that always gets people talking, and Married At First Sight is officially back for a ninth season.
With 16 singles ready and hoping for love, the 2022 season has kicked off and the sparks have already started flying, as well as the drama.
And judging by the recent trailers, it will be a rocky road ahead for a few, with the dinner parties seeming as explosive as ever and the commitment ceremonies not far behind.
Of course, amid all the tension there will be love and romance, so to help you keep track of everyone this year, we've rounded up all the couples as they are revealed.
Selin and Anthony had instant chemistry.
Nine
Selin & Anthony
The first couple to tie the fake knot were Selin and Anthony, both single parents searching for “old school love”.
From the moment Selin and Anthony's eyes meet down the aisle, they seemed like a match made in heaven, and their chemistry only grew once they found out they both have children.
Tamara and Brent's wedding day was an interesting one to say the least.
Nine
Tamara & Brent
Things didn't get off to a great start for Tamara and Brent after a few misunderstandings and a difference of opinion sparked some drama.
Will these two be able to put their differences aside and make it work? We'll just have to wait and see!
