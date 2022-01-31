It's the social experiment that always gets people talking, and Married At First Sight is officially back for a ninth season.

With 16 singles ready and hoping for love, the 2022 season has kicked off and the sparks have already started flying, as well as the drama.

And judging by the recent trailers, it will be a rocky road ahead for a few, with the dinner parties seeming as explosive as ever and the commitment ceremonies not far behind.

Of course, amid all the tension there will be love and romance, so to help you keep track of everyone this year, we've rounded up all the couples as they are revealed.