Domenica also gushed over Jack and their instant connection during the segment, hinting that it still holds up after the show.

"I knew from the moment I saw Jack, he was kind straight away. We bonded over our love of dogs and I felt the vibe from him, he's kind and sweet," she said.

Jack chimed in and said: "Obviously straight off the bat we’ve got so much in common, which breaks the ice."

Domenica and Jack hit it off on their wedding day. Nine

Another telling sign that they might be one of this season's success stories is the fact that they still follow each other on Instagram.

The couple even has the bookies convinced, with odds that they'll make it all the way until the Commitment Ceremony at 2.20.

Their odds for also being the couple that remains together on the show the longest is at 1.72, compared to Ella and Mitch who are at 2.00.

There's a good chance they make it all the way. Nine

Domenica and Jack had instant chemistry on their wedding day, with the bride even calling her groom "perfect" after meeting him for the first time.

They soon learned that they had plenty in common, including the fact that they're both Italian, vegetarian, and dog lovers.

So it's safe to say things are looking good for these two, but stay tuned for more updates as they come!

