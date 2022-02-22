Kate wasn't feeling an attraction to her groom Matt. Nine

While Kate struggled to feel a spark with her groom, Matt on the other hand was “absolutely ecstatic” and over the moon with his match.

“I'm smitten, absolutely smitten already. Kate's vows were beautiful and I probably look like a goose because all I was doing was looking at her this whole time. I was totally lost in her eyes,” he said.

Although, it was during the couple’s photo shoot that things truly took an awkward turn, further deepening Kate’s concerns.

Can they turn it around and form a deeper connection? Nine

Matt’s touchy-feely approach proved to be too much for her, but he remained oblivious to her awkwardness and kept getting closer to her.

Right as they shared a kiss for the camera, Matt sent his bride over the edge with his “bad breath”.

“I'm sorry about the breath, I just had some chicken Twisties," Matt told Kate.

Kate told Matt she wasn't comfortable with him being touchy. Nine

Later on in the evening, Kate was able to confess to Matt about her struggles with finding a spark and the fact that he was being very touchy with her already.

“Maybe that could be one of our challenges, for me to be patient,” Matt suggested.

“Maybe you're a slow burner, maybe you're an onion that has all these layers to you and eventually they peel away. I just want you to be comfortable.”

These two have some work to do if they want to find love. Nine

It is of course only just the beginning for these two, but you may already want to know whether they’re still together after going through the experiment.

In what can be taken as a good sign, both Kate and Matt are following each other on Instagram, and they’ve even been liking each other’s posts.

But, stay tuned for more updates on these two as more clues and signs come along.

