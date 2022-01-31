It wouldn't be a Married At First Sight wedding without the picturesque ceremonies and equally stunning views in the background.

Of course, we may be slightly distracted by the love connections forming right before our very eyes as two strangers meet at the altar and tie the knot.

But, not for long as we turn our attention to the wonderfully romantic locations that are packed with scenic views and the finest decorations, which all play a special part in the couple's big day.

So, whether you're looking for wedding inspiration or maybe you just want to know where these couples said I do, keep scrolling to see all the wedding locations this season.