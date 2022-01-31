It wouldn't be a Married At First Sight wedding without the picturesque ceremonies and equally stunning views in the background.
WATCH BELOW: Married At First Sight 2022 First Look
Of course, we may be slightly distracted by the love connections forming right before our very eyes as two strangers meet at the altar and tie the knot.
But, not for long as we turn our attention to the wonderfully romantic locations that are packed with scenic views and the finest decorations, which all play a special part in the couple's big day.
So, whether you're looking for wedding inspiration or maybe you just want to know where these couples said I do, keep scrolling to see all the wedding locations this season.
These wedding shots will turn out perfect!
Nine
Selin & Anthony | Richmond, NSW
Selin and Anthony tied the knot in Richmond, NSW, and its stunning views of rivers and mountains almost stole the show.
The location served as the perfect backdrop for the couple's wedding photos, where they were able to get to know each other a little bit better and form a connection.
Who wouldn't fall in love with a place like this?
Nine
Tamara & Brent | Sydney, NSW
Tamara and Brent said their 'I dos' in a stunning city wedding that took place in Sydney, and while sparks didn't immediately fly for the pair, there's still plenty of time to make it work.
