The couple were instantly connected as they spoke during the wedding ceremony, discussing everything from his height - which Selin declared to be perfect - and the fact that they both have children.

Their family members even bonded throughout the evening, with Selin's aunt chuffed by the match. Especially considering Selin's history. The contestant split from her ex-husband shortly after giving birth to her son Roman in 2019.

"I couldn’t sit there and play the role of a happy wife – because I wasn’t," she said of her marriage, which ended when she was "betrayed in the worst way possible."

Upon spending the evening with Anthony, Selin revealed the experts had ticked off everything she wanted.

"In his vows he said he was an old-school gentleman and he’s showed that," she told the cameras.

While she seems to have finally met her match in her new husband, the question remains: Are Selin and Anthony still together?

That remains to be seen as we spend the next couple of months watching MAFS play out on screen. But, in reality away from reality TV, the show finished filming last year.

So, where are they now?

While they do follow some of their other cast mates on Instagram, Selin and Anthony don’t currently follow each other. It’s not a great sign, but it’s no cause to panic just yet.

The official cast list was only confirmed on Monday, January 17 – one week before the show premiered – and the couples hadn't been revealed yet in keeping with the show's style, so they may have been trying to avoid spoilers by following each other before the premiere.

Or... you know. They may have called it quits and are not on friendly terms, though we hope that's not the case.

