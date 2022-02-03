Cody struggled to form an instant connection with Selina. Nine

He added: "Selina's energy is full on. She seems like she's going zero to 100, she's very forward. I'm looking forward to getting to know her but I'm thinking 'I just met ya'. Let's just slow it down a bit."

Selina on the other hand was instantly smitten with her groom, and couldn't believe her luck in being paired with him.

"I honestly get a really down to earth vibe with Cody, like I feel like he's a really sweet, genuine guy. Very happy girl," Selina told the camera after their vows.

Selina was very impressed with her groom. Nine

Selina soon learned that her feelings were one-sided as during an honesty box segment, Cody admitted he wasn't attracted to her.

"I do feel there’s something there to work on," Cody said. "Honestly, I do think you’re a gorgeous girl but I don’t know why I’m struggling a bit with the sexual attraction and I’m not sure what it is."

"It’s like my schlong isn’t coordinating with my head," he finished off, leaving Selina rather rattled and upset by the confession.

"I do feel there’s something there to work on." Nine

While it wasn't the best start to their relationship, the pair still follow each other on Instagram, which could hint to them possibly still being together post-MAFS.

Although, in terms of their SportsBet odds on whether or not they'll be the couple that remains together on the show the longest, their odds are at 2.00.

It falls short compared to their co-stars Holly and Andrew, who have better odds at 1.72, but that doesn't mean they can't turn things around as the season goes on.

Want a fairytale romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!