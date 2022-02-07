Al and Samantha had a rather eventful wedding. Nine

Sam's concerns only grew as the night went on, as Al’s mum revealed that he doesn’t know how to look after himself and she does his cooking and cleaning.

"I wanted a man, not a boy," Sam told the camera.

Al, completely oblivious to his bride's concerns, believed he was "vibing" with Sam from the start, until she eventually told him she's looking for emotional maturity, and not just good looks.

While Al made Sam laugh, she worried he wasn't mature enough for her. Nine

Sam's struggle with Al's maturity and their connection is also reflected through their honeymoon, where she rejected a kiss from him.

It's safe to say that at this point in the experiment, things aren't looking great for the new couple.

Although, as we know with MAFS, anything can happen so there's still a chance these two can turn it around and come out together on the other side.

Do these two go the distance? It doesn't seem so. Nine

While we remain hopeful, Sportsbet has Sam and Al's odds of being the couple who remains together on the show the longest at 4.33.

Compared to Olivia and Jackson, whose odds are currently at 1.17, it's not a good sign for our newlyweds.

There's also the fact that Sam and Al don't follow each other on Instagram, which we know to be another hint as to whether or not they're still together.

