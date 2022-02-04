"If I had to give myself a rating out of 10, it'd be 11." Instagram

Describing himself as "someone who loves to party, lives life on the edge", Al still lives at home with his mum and has never had a serious girlfriend.

While he doesn't have any trouble getting female attention, he's just had no interest until recently to be in a committed relationship.

But beneath all that confidence, he is secretly scared of rejection and worried about what could happen when he turns around and sees his bride for the first time at the altar.

Al still lives at home with his mum, and has five sisters. Instagram

In his official MAFS bio, Al is said to have "a kind, big heart", and is comfortable around women, coming from a family of five sisters.

He's hoping that his perfect woman and bride to be will ultimately be able to ground him, and maybe also teach him how to cook and clean.

Judging by his Instagram, the young groom will bring a playful and fun presence to the show, and we can't wait to see what unfolds!

Want a fairytale romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!