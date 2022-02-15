Ella says she's walked away from the show with a best friend. Nine

“Going into this experiment, I knew the odds are against you with finding love,” Ella tells us, before adding that she’s been able to walk away with something just as special.

“It's very unlikely and you are so lucky if you leave something like this with someone who you can trust and actually call at any point in time and have a genuine friendship.”

She adds that a connection like this is “so rare” to come by, and she’s noticed that with previous seasons, some of the brides haven't had that.

“They haven't actually formed a real friendship, but I can say with confidence, I have got a best friend out of this and it's like, where have you been my whole life?” she says.

“There's definitely clashes,” Ella says of the brides this season. Nine

But, not unlike previous seasons, Ella reveals the time with the other brides and grooms is not without its tense moments.

“There's definitely clashes,” she says. “It’s a young group of women, very big strong personalities, very opinionated.

“It's toxic. It’s pretty, pretty gnarly. But put all that aside, everyone individually, they're not bad people or anything like that.”

While we’ve yet to see those kinds of moments make it to air, we did see an act of support between the brides during the takedown of Selin’s groom Anthony at the first dinner party.

Ella's gained a whole new perspective from watching the show back. Nine

Ella also tells us that watching it all back has given her a new perspective on certain events, especially when it comes to the other couples’ relationships.

“We don't get to see what happens behind closed doors, it's crazy watching everyone do their tasks,” she says.

“I remember hearing at dinner parties about certain events that happened and now it all just like makes sense. It’s pretty crazy.”

“It's a lot to watch, but I'm enjoying it. I'm not feeling overly anxious [watching the show]. I'm more just sad for the people who had such an upsetting, stressful time.”

Want a fairytale romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!