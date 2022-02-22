Carolina and Dion are one of the intruder couples this season. Nine

Luckily for Carolina, Dion thought she was worth the wait and the two instantly hit it off at their wedding.

“Oh my God, your eyes are very blue,” Carolina said after their introduction. “Have you waited for long?”

“Just a little bit,” Dion admitted. “You look great, so that's the main thing.”

Despite showing up three hours late to her wedding, Carolina managed to impress her groom. Nine

With her strong, filter-free personality, and his calm, collected persona, Carolina and Dion were off to a great start, despite the former taking a cheeky dig at her groom’s height.

“I'm not too tall,” Dion said in a piece-to-camera. “But, you know, when I stand on my wallet I'm 10-foot-tall, so it doesn't matter,” he added with a laugh.

Carolina herself admitted she could be a bit of “diva” sometimes and was impressed by how “patient” Dion was being her.

The two bonded over shared interests. Nine

Throughout the night, the two bonded over their shared interests, business and fashion, but also had a serious conversation over Carolina’s 16-year-old son.

“I got pregnant when I was really young. I was only 15, and then I decided to run with it and raised him all on my own,” she told a stunned Dion.

While he was initially caught off guard by the revelation, Dion was able to come around and be a bit more understanding.

“You've done an amazing job to raise a 16-year-old boy at such a young age,” he told Carolina. “You should be very proud. Thank you for being honest and telling me.”

The ultimate question still hangs in the air: do they stay together? Nine

So, what do we know about their relationship status after the show? Well, it’s still quite early to know for sure, but we tracked down all the clues so far.

A quick look at their respective Instagram accounts reveals they don’t follow each other, despite following some of their co-stars.

When you pair that with the fact that Dion was spotted arriving alone to the season’s reunion, that’s not the greatest sign that these two go the distance.

Want a fairytale romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!