Carolina and Daniel were flirting up a storm during the dinner party. Nine

Amid all the tension during the night, new groom Daniel caught the interest of Carolina, who stepped in to check on how he was doing after what went down with his wife Jessica.

While it started off relatively innocent, the conversation took a provocative turn as they both realised they really are each other’s type.

Carolina then told Daniel that she understands the hardships of newly married life and that if he ever needs any advice, she’s available.

Daniel admitted that Carolina was his type. Nine

Sound familiar? That’s nearly the exact same situation we saw with last season’s Coco and Cameron, who struck up a connection after one went to the other for marriage advice.

And, we all know how that turned out, with Coco and Cameron sharing a secret kiss behind everyone’s backs, and they struck up a romance after leaving the show.

It was short-lived, however, as the pair failed to pursue a relationship due to long distance.

Will there be a cheating scandal this season? Nine

So, will we see the same thing play out with Carolina and Daniel? It’s fair to assume we’ll be seeing more of these two as the show teases a “secret attraction” in a promo.

When you also factor in Daniel and Jessica’s rocky relationship, along with the cracks in Carolina and Dion’s marriage, it doesn’t come as a total surprise that they may stray from their partners.

Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next as the season progresses and whether they actually cross that line.

