Jessica and Daniel got off to a great start, but things quickly turned sour. Nine

Throughout the night the couple bonded over their shared heartaches, but an off-the-cuff comment from the bride towards the end of the night turned things sour.

“I swear when I have my real-life wedding. It's going to be so much more practical... trackies,” Jessica said casually to Daniel.

The comment caught Daniel off guard as believed their wedding to be the real deal, and he abruptly left his bride to vent to the producers.

“I just don't know if she's genuine." Nine

“She said, ‘I can't wait for my real wedding, I'm definitely not going to dress like this again’,” he said to a producer. “Why would you say that? What is this then? Is it fake?”

“I'm not going to pretend with her if I know that she doesn't think it's serious. I just don't know if she's genuine."

Once Daniel made his way back to explain his feelings to Jessica, she was able to clarify that she did want a ‘real’ wedding one day down the line with her family and friends, whether it was with him or someone else

“I think you should ask me first. Why freak out and leave and not speak to me and ask me what I meant?” Jessica told him.

Jessica was left alone after Daniel walked off to vent. Nine

With a rocky end to what was an otherwise perfect day, let’s hope things can improve for the couple for the duration of their MAFS journey.

In the meantime, we’ve tracked down all the clues and signs that could tell us whether these two find success on the show and stay together.

Going by the fact that Jessica and Daniel don’t follow each other on Instagram, despite following some of their co-stars, it would seem that they don't go the distance.

Ready to find your own romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!