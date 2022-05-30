Sharing the same photo of the pair in a matching denim ensemble, Ella added: “You all asked and we are delivering!”

“We finally can share with you our podcast platform is launching June 8th! And we are so excited to bring you all along with us on our journey!” she said.

“We want YOU to come sit with us, chat, chill and listen with us! We’ll be discussing all things relationships, reality tv, pop culture & everything in between. Keep your eyes peeled for the drop on June 8th.

“We hope to bring humour, realness and let’s be honest there’s always a little controversy. Coming from yours truly Ella & Dom.”

Nothing is off limits with these two! Instagram

Hosting a Q&A on the official podcast Instagram account, Ella and Dom answered everything fans wanted to know ahead of the launch next week.

When asked what they are most excited for, they answered: “To discuss everything and anything.”

“Most of all relatable things. We feel as though everyone could relate with us A LOT and you only saw a snippet!”

Episodes will be dropping once a week, and nothing will be off-limits, with topics ranging from relationships, sex, life advice, work and much more.

Ella and Dom recently got matching tattoos. Instagram

They added while it was hard to keep the project under wraps, it was all about “waiting for the right time” to share their story.

“We feel so much has been said in the media and now we can speak on our own platform with no rules,” they said.

It seems the excitement won’t just end with a podcast, with Ella and Dom teasing live shows, tours and merchandise.

As for Sit With Us, it will be available to stream everywhere, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, from June 8.