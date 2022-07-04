Jackson Lonie and Olivia Frazer were one of the most controversial couples on the show. Nine Network

While some have claimed it’s a ‘shady’ tactic to get viewers to their streaming platforms, others are threatening to boycott the channel all together, claiming they only watched Lifetime for MAFS Australia.

The Australian version of the franchise is one of the most popular, airing in both the US and the UK, something American audiences were quick to point out.

“You blew it, Lifetime! MAFS Australia is so much better. Show all the Australian seasons [on TV] and stream the inferior U.S. version,” one person tweeted.

They also reiterated their preference for the Australian version when the new season was announced.

“So much better than the US one. It’s obviously scripted but the drama makes it worth watching. The US one pretends to be ‘real’, such a bore,” one person wrote.

“Can’t wait. This is my favourite show. The Aussie version is by far, 150 per cent better than the US version,” added another.

The cancellation occurred just as the series was about to enter the nude photo scandal, which sent shockwaves through the country when it aired in Australia.

Other storylines from the season included Carolina Santos cheating on her partner Dion Giannarelli with another groom, Daniel Holmes.

But while the drama appeals to an American audience, some have been shocked by the lack of diversity on MAFS Australia.

“Are there no Spanish, black, or Asian people in Australia? Every season they all look the same,” one tweeted when the show aired.

“They’re all white with perfect bodies & lip fillers. No diversity whatsoever,” another added.

Currently, season 10 of MAFS Australia is in the works, and is already making headlines amid claims that producers were approaching widows to ask them to star on the show.

However, the Nine Network was quick to deny this.

“The casting of the next season of MAFS is not targeting those who have recently lost their partner,” a representative told New Idea.