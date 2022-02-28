Lisa revealed she is stuck at her property due to the flood water. Instagram

The former Olympian explained that both ends of Bald Knob Rd had been blocked - one due to flood water and the other due to landslide and fallen trees.

"Seriously… do not drive through moving water, it’s much more powerful than you think," the 59-year-old penned.

"Can’t get out to see mum 😩 can’t get food," she added, before finding humour in the situation by writing: "found some out of date biscuits though 😂🙄😬."





Lisa shared photos of the damage around her property. Instagram

The grandmother-of-three finished her post by imploring her followers to "stay safe" in the current conditions.

"Let's hope we can all help the people who have lost everything 😞."

The post soon garnered a lot of support from the swimmer's adoring fans.

"Keep safe. You poor things. ❤️❤️❤️," one user wrote.

"😢 Wishing you all the very best. ❤️," another added.

"Sending lots of love your way Lisa. Stay safe," a third penned.

Lisa lives in Queensland with her husband, Elvis impersonator Mark Tabone.

The couple also co-own Mali Retreat in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland which can be booked out for weddings and other special events.

Ever the adventurers, Lisa and Mark even self-renovated their own motorhome so they can explore the country even more.