Find out how you can nab a free cruise for your child!

If you’re planning your next family holiday and have your eye on a cruise, then look no further, as we’ve got the opportunity for you!

Advertisement

Royal Caribbean are offering your kids the chance to sail for free in the summer of 2026/27, as long as they meet some special criteria.

So, whether you’re after a four-night trip to Airlie Beach, or a seven-night South Pacific adventure, this could be the deal for you.

Scroll on for all the details and find out if you qualify.

Royal Caribbean are offering kids with three names the chance to set sail for free! (Credit: Royal Caribbean )

Advertisement

Can your kids sail for free with Royal Caribbean?

Royal Caribbean is offering an exciting deal as part of its collaboration with The Wiggles.

They are inviting children under six called Dorothy, Henry or Shirley, to sail for free on three exclusive Wiggly-themed trips.

The deal is in honour of The Wiggles’ beloved animal characters of the same name: Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn.

Henry is also the name of Purple Wiggle John Pearce’s one-year-old son, whom he shares with his wife, Jessie.

Advertisement

“We can’t wait for all the little Dorothys, Henrys and Shirleys to join our adventure on the high seas to celebrate the second year of this incredible Wiggly collaboration,” John said.

“As a dad to my own little Henry, this one’s extra special! Get ready to sing, dance and wiggle your way through the Ultimate Wiggly Adventure and make unforgettable memories at sea with unique experiences every day of your holiday.

“It’s going to be an adventure the whole family will treasure!”

Advertisement

And even better, Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins, Blue Wiggle Lucia Field and Red Wiggle Caterina Mete will feature on board!

There will also be no shortage of fun activities on offer, from live shows to family discos and meet-and-greets with the beloved Wiggles clan.

The deal is only available for a limited time! (Credit: Royal Caribbean)

Where do the Wiggly-themed Royal Caribbean cruises go?

Families can choose from three different getaways in the summer of 2026/27 for a perfect break that all the family will enjoy.

Advertisement

The locations and timings are:

November 30, 2026 – 4-night Quantum of the Seas getaway from Brisbane to Airlie Beach, featuring Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins

March 1, 2027 – 4-night Anthem of the Seas holiday from Sydney to Hobart, featuring Blue Wiggle Lucia Field

March 19, 2027 – 7-night Quantum of the Seas getaway from Brisbane to the South Pacific, featuring Red Wiggle Caterina Mete

To redeem the kid’s sail free offer, families can visit here.