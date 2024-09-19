Unleash your need for speed with Australia’s first European supercar experience

Australia’s premier adventure experience provider Adrenaline is now offering thrill-seekers across the nation the opportunity to drive Ferrari, Lotus, and Lamborghini models at iconic race tracks across the country.

Whether you are a rev-head by nature, a motorsport fan, or simply along for the ride, getting behind the wheel of these luxury vehicles is the ultimate thrill.

While other supercar experiences are on offer in Australia, this is the first time that drivers will be able to get behind the wheel of one on an actual racetrack and reach speeds of up to 200 km p/h.

The European supercars in the flesh. Which one would you choose? (Credit: Elizabeth Gracie)

Alongside an instructor, you’ll be expertly guided around the track to make the most of your time in the driver’s seat as you learn when to hit the gas, use the break to reach corner apexes, and make thrilling turns.

As you channel your inner race car driver, it’ll be music to your ears as you hear the sound of the engine revving up and those gears clicking up and down.

The unique experience is completely customisable, from the number of laps to which cars you want to drive.

While the experience has been designed with car lovers in mind, it is also one that is sure to bring some excitement to the lives of everyday Australians.

Channel your inner Dominic Toretto when you get behind the wheel of one of these beauties. (Credit: Adrenaline)

Take it from me…

As the author of this article, it’s important to admit that despite my love of the Fast and Furious franchise, I’ve never loved going for long drives. I’ve never cared much for fancy cars and I can’t even drive manual!

So when I was invited to road-test these luxury vehicles over at Sydney Motorsport Park, I was apprehensive and frankly quite nervous.

As a driver of a 2007 Toyota Yaris, driving a Ferrari, Lotus, and Lamborghini one after the other seemed like way too much of an upgrade for me.

But as soon as I strapped on my seatbelt, my fears were put at ease and I experienced the most exhilarating, smile-inducing, laugh-out-loud nine laps of my life.

I even roped in my Dad for a handful of laps in a Lotus – he couldn’t keep the smile off his face afterward (see below) and described it as a “bucket list experience.”

It’s a huge tick of approval from this father-daughter duo! (Credit: Elizabeth Gracie)

So whether you never dreamed this would be the experience for you (like me), or have long waited for the day when you could experience what it would be like to drive a European supercar for yourself (like my dear old Dad) – what are you waiting for?

While the initial experience offering kicked off in Sydney in August, driving sessions are also now available at various locations in Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia.

Book you or a loved one in now here.