King Charles loves his grandchildren, so he was reportedly upset when he couldn't FaceTime Archie and Lilibet on his birthday this year. Getty

Our insiders say Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, refused to facilitate such a phone call – especially after it was revealed in parliament on the same day as the King’s birthday that he’s appealing for his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, to be included in the UK’s Counsellors of State.

Their inclusion, while not replacing Harry, would render him obsolete if the monarchy required a family member to step in for an incapacitated or absent Charles.

“Harry took this motion as a clear message that he is being officially iced out,” says a source.

“And there’s no doubting that him and Meghan will have decided that two can play at that game.”

“They don’t have a lot of leverage left against the royals, but they do know Charles wishes he had a closer relationship with his American grandchildren. At this point, some wonder whether the Sussexes will ever allow the King to see those kids again.”

Not seeing his grandkids on his birthday was a “wake-up call” for Charles, according

to our insider.

“He is determined to rise above the feud with Harry and Meghan and have a meaningful relationship with those kids – even if their parents might not be so forthcoming,” says a source.

King Charles is determined to have a good relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan's children. Getty

“The one thing about Charles is that he is willing to compromise, so the thinking is he might let the kids use their titles if it means their parents won’t keep them away from their British family.”

“Charles is led by emotion a lot more than his mother, the Queen, ever was. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out,” adds the source.