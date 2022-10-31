Khloe said that she would never have considered surgery if it hadn't been for her sister Kim Kardashian already going through the process twice. NBC

Khloe said that she is “grateful” for how Kim has been on her journey with surrogacy but explained that she feels their experiences were different.

“It was more comfortable for her, for me, I’m such a control freak,” she said.

"You're a stranger, I just have to trust you. I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'."

Khloe shares that she “had reasons” why she wasn’t able to carry a second child and said it was a blessing to have surrogacy as an option for her.

Although Khloe hasn’t get revealed the name of her baby, she said that her daughter calls the baby ‘Snowy’.

Khloe revealed that she was expecting another baby through surrogacy in season two of The Kardashians, after keeping it a secret for most of the pregnancy.

“There is something that I am ready to talk about,” Khloe said.

“Tristan and I are having another baby, It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a difficult experience.”

“This has been a difficult time in my life, but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful,” she continued.