It's welcome news for fans of the quintessentially Aussie comedy, who have long waited for the feisty duo to make a comeback after it originally aired on ABC and Channel Seven from 2002 to 2007.

It comes after Magda Szubanski dropped some major hints to TV Week on the red carpet of this year's Logie Awards.

Asked about a potential revival, Magda told TV Week: “If I did I couldn’t possibly tell you. If I did, I’d have to kill you and your publishers and everyone else. It would be a blood bath!”

Asked whether she would take part if approached by producers, she added, “Again, I can neither confirm or deny!”

Back in 2018, Magda didn't rule out the show's eventual return, saying: "Never say never."

"I'm getting a lot of reaction on Twitter from people who are catching it on Netflix."

Series co-creator Jane Turner, who played Kath called Kath and Kim "a great experience" but confessed the cult show would need to be updated and modernised for it to rival the success of the original.

"It would be very different now. There are always funny new trends and things Kath and Kim could put their spin on, which would be fun to do," Jane said at the time.

However, in May 2021 said she wasn't too keen on creating a brand new fifth season of Kath and Kim.

"I think it should be off the table... It holds such a special place in people's memories," she told The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"If we did a live show, which was a "best of" or something like that, that's different. But to actually try and do a whole new series, I think you can never capture that magic again."

Luckily for us, it looks like she's changed her mind!