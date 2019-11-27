Kate Middleton has an unexpected surprise Getty

“They had pretty much decided they were done in the baby-making department – three rambunctious kids were enough to handle,” the source spills.

“But the fertility gods obviously had other ideas! Now they’re praying Kate won’t be stricken with debilitating morning sickness that plagued her other pregnancies and even landed her in hospital,” they add.

Meghan Markle is allegedly annoyed by the news Getty

The report also claims that the news is “just what the Queen needed” amid the current scandals and crisis surrounding the palace.

“The twins are giving the Queen hope the royals can survive the latest disasters,” the source adds.

Princess Charlotte is also said to be delighted.

After the Prince Andrew scandal, the Queen has some good news at last Getty

“She has a special bond with her six-year-old brother, George and is close to 9-month-old Louis but she’s desperately begging for a sister!” adds the source.

But one person that allegedly isn’t too happy is Meghan Markle who the publication outrageously claims is “consumed with jealousy”.

“Meghan hissed that that she was sick of Kate being the Queen’s favourite and ranted at Harry because Her Majesty didn’t attend the christening of their son Archie,” the source bizarrely claims.

The palace has yet to respond to the report