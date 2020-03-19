Rumour has it that Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking their Instagram account to the next level in a bid to outshine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Getty

"Harry and Meghan hold hands the whole time, so it was a sort of 'so can we, we’re in love too,'" Sophia told the publication.

She continued: "It’s sweet, it’s a lovely, lovely picture but I just can’t imagine they would have done that maybe a few years ago.

"It’s in the ramping up of the Instagram war or something," she added.

Wills and Kate, who are known to keep their PDA to a minimum, have seemingly followed in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth, who has always kept displays of affection to a minimum.

Royal expert Sophia Money-Coutts suggested the Cambridge’s have "ramped up" the Instagram war with the Sussexes by sharing a glamour shot of themselves. Instagram

Body language expert Robin Kermode told the publication Her Majesty never got too close to Prince Philip, which has seemingly set a precedent that many royals have chosen to follow.

While it’s a rarity to see Kate and William show affection in public, Robin said when they do, it is obvious they are “emotionally close” but clearly don’t feel the need to prove it.

Wills and Kate’s choice to add more emotive photos on their Instagram comes after Meghan and Harry’s account overtook theirs in terms of most popular posts.

While both boast an enormous following of more than 11.2 million people, when it comes to the images that have been shared, the Sussex Royal account features seven of the 10 most popular posts across the two royal accounts, according to Express.co.uk.

Meanwhile, only three of those most popular posts came from the Kensington Royal account, accounting for just 6.5 million of the total 24,377,458 likes.

The Sussex Royal account managed to bag a total of 17,867,162 of the total likes, as their posts made up seven of the top 10.