"Giving up the alcohol was easy. I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb,” she wrote.

"When I finally said I needed help, it was like I was that little girl that found her calling again in life.

"I found direction and that was to walk straight ahead with no fear. Honesty is hard but it's the most rewarding thing we have. And getting to the other side of fear is beautiful," she added.

Jessica Simpson with her son Eric, daughters Maxwell and Birdie, and son Ace. Instagram

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer also spoke candidly about her childhood traumas which happened when she was just six years old.

"I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend. It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable," Jessica admitted.

"I wanted to tell my parents," she added. "I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong."

When she did finally tell her parents, their reaction was to not speak about it ever again.

"We never stayed at my parents' friends’ house again, but we also didn't talk about what I had said," she wrote.

Jessica took to Instagram to thank the publication for helping her tell her candid story, writing: "There is so much beauty on the other side of fear and I hope my truth can help. I can’t wait to share #OpenBook with you."