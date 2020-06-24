Jen flashed the tattoo during her chat. Variety

The 11 11 design has been spotted on the red carpet many a time as Jen waves to fans, but what is the meaning behind the ink?

Despite having the tattoo since 2018, there’s been no mention or confirmation of an answer…until now.

A close source to Jen has explained the importance to The Sun, revealing the significance behind the numeral.

"It's her birthday - 11 February - and the year that Norman her dog died - 2011," the source said.

"She misses Norman every day, he truly was the love of her life."

Jen’s love for her pooch is well documented as Norman accompanied the actress to many of her TV and film sets and was even part of her life while married to Brad.

Norman died of old age in 2011 at the age of 15 and Jen also had his name tattooed on the inside of her foot.

Jen and Lisa kicked off the chat by recalling exactly what the cast had been wearing on that first day – something which Jen surprisingly remembers in detail.

"You remember what everyone was wearing!" Lisa cried.

"I do," Jen responded.

"You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay — like a white linen, hippie shirt and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on," Jen continued.

"And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blonde tendrils. So, so, so beautiful!"