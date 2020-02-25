RELATED: Edwina Bartholomew reacts to Israel Folau’s cancelled GoFundMe campaign

Who Is Israel Folau?

Israel Folau was a professional rugby union footballer who also played Australian rules football and rugby league. He was one of the top players in the game until his sacking in mid-2019 due to his breach of Rugby Australia’s code of conduct.

Folau is of Polynesian descent but Australian nationality.

What Religion Does Israel Folau Practice?

Folau grew up in a Mormon family, and his father was even a pastor at the church. However, he later became part of fundamentalist Christian congregation Assemblies of God Christian Fellowship.

The rugby star is extremely religious. He used to post a lot of Bible quotes on his social media pages, and his homophobic statements stemmed from traditional Catholic teachings about homosexuality.

Does Israel Folau Have Any Siblings?

Folau has five siblings: four brothers and one sister. One of his younger brothers is John Folau who plays rugby for the Sydney Rays.

When Did Israel Folau Play Rugby Professionally?

Folau began playing rugby while he was still in high school. This early start got him scouted for both the Under-15’s and Under-19’s leagues, which then led to him landing a professional contract.

From 2007 to 2010, Folau played with the NRL, and he later left the league to play Australia rules footy for a couple of years. He went back to rugby in 2013, playing for both regional and national teams until his contract was terminated in 2019.

Which Team/s Has Israel Folau Played For?

Folau is most known for representing Australia in the international rugby union. Locally, his most recent team was the New South Wales Waratahs. He previously played for the Sydney Stars, Brisbane Broncos, and Melbourne Storm.

What Is Israel Folau's Net Worth?

It’s not known exactly how much Folau is worth, although we do know that he owns millions of dollars worth of property. He also signed on with the AFL team for a four-year salary of $AUD 6-million, and his terminated Rugby Australia contract was worth $AUD 5-million.

Is Israel Folau Married?

Yes! Izzy is married to Maria Folau (maiden name Tuta’ia), a netball player from New Zealand. The former Silver Ferns athlete now plays for the Adelaide Thunderbirds.

When Did Israel Folau Get Engaged?

The couple began dating in early 2016. Folau and then-girlfriend Tuta’ia made it work, despite a long-distance relationship. They went public nine months later and announced their engagement shortly after, in October.

When Did Israel Folau Get Married?

Maria officially became Israel’s wife in a private wedding on November 15, 2017. The ceremony took place in Kangaroo Valley.

What Have Israel Folau's Best Hairstyles Been?

Folau is naturally dark-haired and has mostly had a close-cropped haircut. However, he did have frosted blonde tips back in 2014.

Does Israel Folau Have Any Tattoos?

Israel Folau has plenty of tattoos. His most visible ones are his large chest tattoo (done in a traditional Polynesian style), his last name on the opposite side of his chest, and some intricate ink on his left forearm.

What Is Israel Folau's Diet?

Because he needs a lot of energy as an athlete, Folau loads on the protein through chicken, avocados, and eggs. He gets his daily dose of vitamins and minerals through green smoothies and juices.

What Is Israel Folau's Workout Routine?

Folau trains both on his own and with his team. Speed and endurance are his top priorities, so his exercise regimen is built around boosting those skills. Core exercises are also a huge part of his workout.

Has Israel Folau Been Involved In Any Scandals?

Over the past couple of years, Izzy has come under fire for his controversial statements about the LGBTQ. He said in Instagram posts in April that ‘hell awaits’ gay people, and has made similar incendiary comments in the past. Folau even called the recent bushfires and droughts God’s ‘punishment’ for the same-sex and abortion laws that have come into effect over the past few months.

Why Did Israel Folau Set Up A Crowd-Funding Fundraiser?

Once Rugby Australia caught wind of Folau’s homophobic posts, they ended his multi-million-dollar contract. He also lost his sponsorships.

Israel Folau wanted to appeal the decision with the Fair Work Commission, calling it unfair dismissal and religious discrimination. To help him pay the legal fees, Folau set up a crowdfunding page asking for $AUD 3-million.

GoFund Me, the site that hosted the campaign, took the page down for promoting discrimination, although not before it raised $AUD 750,000. But Folau still received support from the Australian Christian Lobby who donated a hundred thousand dollars and helped him raise millions more.

What Are Israel Folau's Most Famous Quotes?

On the bushfires: “God is speaking to you guys. Australia, you need to repent and take these laws and turn it back to what is right.”

On his firing: “The Christian faith has always been a part of my life and I believe it is my duty as a Christian to share God's word. Upholding my religious beliefs should not prevent my ability to work or play for my club or country.”

Fast Facts!

When was Israel Folau born? April 8, 1989 (age 30)

How tall is Israel Folau? His height is 193cm or 6’4”.

How much does Israel Folau weigh? His weight is 103kg or 227 pounds.

Where did Israel Folau grow up? Minto, NSW

Where did Israel Folau go to high school? Westfields Sports High School and Marsden State High School

Does Israel Folau have any children? No.

Is Israel Folau on Instagram? Yes, his username is @izzyfolau.

