Davina Rankin. Ten

The first eviction saw the celebrities have to pull what they thought would be 575cm of silk scarf out of a top hat. The three celebs who had the least accurate estimations were David, Maria, and Davina.

These three jungle dwellers then had to fight for their spot in the competition by blindly guessing how many critters were in a mystery box.

The celebrity whose guess was furthest from the correct number would be eliminated from the competition.

In the end, it was former MAFS star Davina Rankin who was ejected from a chair into the water below, signalling the end of her time in camp.

