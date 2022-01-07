Davina and Dean struck up an "affair" during their time on MAFS. Nine

Needless to say, Davina and Ryan both left the experiment without having fallen in love.

Four years later, the MAFS alum have moved on from the drama, even if Ryan did recently take a cheeky swipe at Davina’s I’m A Celeb stint.

Although she didn’t find success on the dating show, Davina is now more loved up than ever with her fiancé, Jaxon Manuel.

The pair began dating after the star’s time on MAFS came to an end, but they originally met in a Brisbane nightclub nearly 10 years ago.

"Ooh, it was very hazy, wasn't it?" Jaxon recalled of their meeting to A Current Affair. "It was probably three o'clock in the morning on a dance floor, probably a bit of a kiss, a pash and dash, and that was it.

"And then I don't know, through mutual friends we rekindled on and off and then we well and truly hit it off pretty much after MAFS aired.”

Davina announced she was expecting on Mother's Day, 2019. NW

Due to residing in Bali at the time, Jaxon didn’t catch Davina’s season of the reality show.

"Which is fantastic!" Davina laughed.

Once they started dating, Jaxon revealed that they “just couldn’t get enough of each other”.

And now, their relationship has forged ever stronger with the birth of their first child, Mila-Mae Manuel.

Davina first revealed she was expecting on Mother’s Day 2019 via an exclusive with NW, as well as an enthusiastic Instagram post.

“This years Mother’s Day was just that tiny bit more special ❤️ Especially knowing a little baby Manuel is due to join the family November 19’ 🥰,” the MAFS alum wrote, along with a photo of her burgeoning baby bump.

“I’ll tell you it’s been a LONG 3 months keeping quiet for @jaxonmanuel and I, but we are so happy to finally be able to yell our exciting news from the rooftops 🙌🏼 Our hearts are overflowing with love ❤️ .”

“Welcome to the world little Miss Mila-Mae Manuel." Instagram

Six months later, their baby girl was born, and a delighted Davina took to Instagram to revel in the news with her followers.

“Welcome to the world little Miss Mila-Mae Manuel ❤️ 11/11/19 7lbs ❤️ I never knew a love like this existed, @jaxonmanuel and I are just absolutely smitten with you. Words can’t even describe it!”

These days, the new mum is constantly sharing updates with little Mila, whom she affectionally deems “Moo”.

Last November, Davina shared a heartfelt tribute to Mila in honour of her second birthday, posting a video of memories in the process.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my little ray of sunshine Mila-Mae 💫,” the I’m A Celeb contestant wrote. “It’s crazy to think that such a small human can make such a huge impact on so many people. You make our hearts burst with love, and our mouths burst out in laughter constantly."

Davina is now headed for the aisle for real with Jaxon Manuel. Instagram

She continued: “You’ve only been here for 2 short years but your personality is just larger than life and I am SO PROUD to be your mummy ❤️

“Thank you for choosing me. Here’s to making the most beautiful life together forever, filled with love, joy and unforgettable memories 🙏🏼 Happy birthday little lady x.”

In what is a beautiful and cyclical ending to this love story, Davina is headed for the aisle once more, for real this time, with Jaxon.

She announced the news in March last year, sharing a photo of her sparkling diamond engagement ring.

“I guess 30 isn’t looking too bad after all 😅💍❤️.”

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.

Want more I'm a Celebrity news and goss? Check out the links below!

REVEALED: The I'm A Celebrity Australia contestants for 2022

All the clues for who will be entering the jungle on I'm a Celebrity 2022

Get me out of here! All the stars who have withdrawn from I'm A Celeb



It's a jungle out there! Where are the I'm A Celeb winners now?



From the jungle to the bush: Here's where I'm a Celebrity is filmed

A fake celebrity enters the jungle: Who *actually* is I'm A Celeb's David?

Two engagements and a lot of love: A look at Dylan Lewis' family life

Why Poh Ling Yeow has remained close to both of her ex husbands

Here's why I'm A Celeb's Emily Seebohm is keeping her relationship private

How Beau Ryan's past scandal has strengthened his family unit

Fans are convinced they already know who wins I'm A Celebrity

Nathan Buckley's candid approach to his romantic history with ex-wife Tania