According to Sportsbet, the predicted winner of I’m a Celeb 2022, joining the likes of Freddie Flintoff, Abbie Chatfield, and more, is music presenter Dylan Lewis, who currently has odds of 2.50 to his name.

He is followed by former NRL star Beau Ryan and MasterChef legend Poh Ling Yeow, both with odds of 4.00.

Currently Double J's weekend announcer, Dylan has had an enduring career in radio, television, film, and music.

His radio chops allowed him to pocket three ACRA Awards including Best Newcomer in 2007, Best Music Personality in 2009, and Best Music Presenter in 2012.

The presenter earned cult-fame status thanks to his gig on ABC’s Saturday morning music show Recovery in 1996, before going on to host an array of television music and variety shows, including 10.30 Slot, Pepsi Live, and Video Hits.

Dylan already has experience taking home gold, winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2002.

He is also a devoted husband to his wife, Hollie, and kids, Rose and Jethro.

While he is involved in many charities, being an ambassador for Headspace, The Starlight Foundation, Smiling Mind, Ride2School Day, and Artists For Kids, his stint on I'm A Celeb sees him competing for Lifeline - a national charity for Australians experiencing emotional distress.

"Lifeline exists to ensure that no person in Australia has to face their darkest moments alone. Our experience has shown us that it is through connection that we can find hope. We are available 24 hours a day to listen, without judgement to any person in Australia who is feeling overwhelmed, experiencing crisis or longs to be heard."

So, will Dylan actually be named King of the Jungle? We'll have to keep watching to find out.

