In 2011, Tottie was discovered with a small amount of cocaine in her bag while walking into a Portsea music festival with her friends and family.

The singer told authorities that the drugs weren’t hers and that someone had planted them on her person. Despite 40 people at the music festival found with illicit drugs, Tottie’s was the only name leaked to the press.

While Tottie was never charged for the incident, her world was still turned upside down.

“They slammed me, not only in Australia, in America, in England,” Tottie said to her fellow contestants in a teaser for I’m A Celeb, adding: “Derryn Hinch has a lot to answer for... I lost everything.”

So, what exactly was the fallout from the scandal? And how was Derryn Hinch involved?

Tottie's career took a dive as a result of the scandal. A company she’d been working with for years dropped her as a client, a production company for which she’d done a pilot reached out to say that an investor threatened to pull their money if she remained involved, and so on.

“It felt as though my world was spinning out around me. I lost pretty much every gig,” Tottie told the Herald Sun in 2013.

During the storm, Tottie’s family friend and media personality Derryn Hinch claimed he was sceptical about the musician’s innocence.

This was a hard pill for the I'm A Celeb star to swallow, with the now jungle dweller telling the Herald Sun how she once confronted Derryn about his scepticism.

"'Tell me honestly, is there anything in you that would think they would be my drugs and that I would be that stupid to walk into where the police are, to a public event risking everything to my reputation?'” Tottie recalled asking Derryn.

“'Do you think I am that kind of person?' Without lifting his head he shook his head and said, 'No'.”

