Her current boyfriend, whose name hasn’t been confirmed, first appeared on her Instagram in May last year.

“A piece of my heart in Sydney 😘,” she wrote alongside the post, a picture of herself and the mystery man grinning into the camera.

While fans of Emily’s shared their approval in the form of supportive comments on the post, so did her mother, Karen Seebohm, who left a little red love-heart emoji for all to see.

Emily’s boyfriend went on to appear in pictures at her birthday celebrations in Brisbane, and she also shared a sweet snap of him sleeping beside her in June.

“Lockdown keeping my sleeping beauty away,” she wrote, insinuating that the pair are probably managing their relationship via long distance.

While Emily was busy for a while in July last year winning both gold and bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics, and using her social media to document that experience, we saw her mystery man return last December, probably not too long after filming of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! wrapped.

The loved-up couple posed together in Sydney, and also wore matching pyjamas on Christmas Eve.

Prior to her seemingly very sweet current relationship, Emily experienced two pretty high-profile breakups, which is perhaps why she’s focused on maintaining some privacy.

Emily famously dated fellow Australian swimmer, Mitch Larkin, from 2016 to 2018, until the pair suffered a rumour-riddled split.

Allegations that Mitch had cheated on Emily arose in the media, even though he claimed multiple times that he "absolutely did not cheat" on his girlfriend.

Emily first addressed the split publicly on Instagram, in July 2018.

“I would like to take this opportunity before more speculation and rumours are spread. Due to current events that have occurred, Mitch Larkin and I have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways,” she penned.

“As always, I appreciate your support and ask for your understanding and privacy on this matter.”

A month later, Emily further addressed their breakup in a chat with Courier Mail.

“I just want to get on with my life, move on and want nothing to do with him and that is the best outcome,” she revealed.

“I feel stronger than ever and ready to put this all behind us and move on with my life,” she confirmed.

Despite this, the breakup took a real toll on Emily's personal life, and she began to struggle with disordered eating.

Speaking to her fellow campmates on the 2022 season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Emily explained the issues the breakup created for her mentally.

"It just really started me in this horrible pattern of going as long as I could without food, over-exercising. And then I'd go home and for dinner I'd have, like, a glass of milk," she admitted.

"Sometimes I'm not the best with being open with people and letting them know that I’m struggling, because I think as an athlete, you never want to seem like a weak person.

“I even lost my period for about a year-and-a-half. That’s how bad, like, I was malnourishing my body, really,” she shared.

"At that point, I was just like, this is the bottom. This is the bottom for me, like, I need help. So, I saw the dietitian and that was the best thing I ever did."

Meanwhile, Emily was also falling in love again. After her 2018 breakup, Emily scrubbed her social media of any sign of Larkin, and soon moved on with a new love, radio host David ‘Luttsy’ Lutteral.

Emily and David took up together in 2019, and soon became a prominent pair on the Brisbane social scene, with David’s career in radio creating quite the profile.

Although they shared a 16-year age gap, with David well into his forties at the time he started dating 28-year-old Emily, they seemed to have a strong relationship, even joking about getting engaged.

“She’s suggesting it’s my move, my move would obviously be to propose,” David said while on radio. “It’s nice to know that’s where her head’s at,” he added.

However, it wasn’t meant to be, and the pair announced their split in March 2021, citing their different lifestyles had put their relationship under strain.

It was only two months later that her new boyfriend appeared on socials.

Although we’re hoping we might at least get the mystery man’s name some time soon, Emily’s need for privacy after two rounds of public heartbreak is definitely understandable.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call The Butterfly Foundation's national helpline on 1800 33 4673 or visit their website.

