Betty Cuthbert takes home three Golds in Melbourne.

During Australia’s first time hosting the Olympic games, sprinter Betty Cuthbert grabbed the Gold three times (in the 100-metres, 200-metres and the relay) at only 18 years old. She became known as the country’s “Golden Girl”.

In an interview with Channel Seven in 2012, Betty revealed that her Olympic career gave her a “sense of achievement” while fondly remembering the “friendships that (she’d) made”.

Dawn Fraser won Gold in three consecutive Olympics. Getty

Dawn Fraser swims her way to gold in Tokyo 1964

Legendary swimmer Dawn Fraser was crowned Australian of the Year in 1964 after winning a Gold Medal in the 100-metre freestyle. The athlete took out the top spot at three consecutive Olympics.

Dawn, who had lost her mum nine months before the race, told the International Olympic Committee that she was thinking of her mum all throughout the race.

“I looked up in the sky and felt my mother’s wedding ring on my finger and I said, ‘This is for you, Mum’,” Dawn said. “No one was going to beat me that night. It was the most special swim I had in my life. For my mum.”

Cathy Freeman was asked to light the Olympic flame during the 2000 Sydney Games. Getty

Cathy Freeman becomes first Aboriginal Australian to win individual Gold medal

In Sydney 2000, Cathy Freeman won gold in the 400-metre athletics, becoming the first Aboriginal Australian to win an individual Olympic Gold Medal. Cathy also lit the Olympic flame during these Games.

In an interview after the race, Cathy said she was feeling a lot of pressure in the lead up to the event.

When asked what her win meant for the Aboriginal community, Cathy emotionally replied: “A lot. I can’t explain to you how much. It’s very historical."

Alisa Camplin was surprised to see her family in attendance when she won her Gold Medal. Getty

Alisa Camplin becomes first ever female winter Olympic Gold Medallist

Freestyle skier Alisa Camplin became the first ever female to win a Gold Medal in the 2002 Winter Olympics after placing first in the freestyle skiing aerials in Salt Lake City.

In an interview with Channel Nine, Alisa said she had told her family not to come to the Games but, unbeknownst to her, they had flown out anyway in case she got injured.

“I was so glad in the end I had my family there to celebrate because it wasn’t just my moment, my family had watched me try to get to the Olympics for 20 years. So it was our moment. And it was Australia’s moment.”

The term "doing a Bradbury" has become a part of Australia's lexicon. Getty

Steven Bradbury’s nabs unconventional Gold Medal

During the same winter games as Alisa, Steven shocked Olympic fans everywhere by winning the 1000-metre short track speed skating event only after the other qualifiers unexpectedly fell over mid race. Steven became the first athlete from the southern hemisphere to win a winter Olympic Gold Medal.

Since the unconventional win, the phrase “doing a Bradbury” has entered the Australian lexicon; and Steven is on board with it, telling Athletes Voice in 2018 that it makes him proud.

He also told the publication that he was initially hesitant to accept the gold considering the circumstances, but in the end he decided it was warranted considering all the training he had put in over the years.

“I’ve watched that medal ceremony many times, and I just looked 100 percent apologetic more than anything up there on the podium... But back then, after I had a few quiet moments to myself, I decided I’d take the medal, not for that race itself, but for the 14 years of hard work in the lead-up to that race.”

Ian Thorpe won his fifth Gold Medal in the "race of the century". Getty

Ian Thorpe wins his fifth gold in the “race of the century”

Athens 2004 was a big Games for legendary Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe. The athlete dominated the 200-metre mens freestyle, beating American Michael Phelps, setting an Olympic record and garnering the fifth gold of his career.

“When I look back at my swimming career, I am more impressed now than I was at the time, especially realising that I am now part of history,” Ian told Olympics.com in 2020.

Matthew Mitcham ended a diving Gold Medal drought. Getty

Matthew Mitcham claims first gold in diving in 84 years

During Bejing 2008, diver Matthew Mitcham landed the country’s first gold in his sport since 1924. He was also the first openly gay athlete to win an Olympic Gold Medal.

In an interview with the official Olympics YouTube account, Matthew confessed winning Gold was never in his “wildest dreams” and if anything he was aiming for bronze.

Sally Pearson was overcome with emotion when winning Gold in London, 2012. Getty

Sally Pearson sets a new Olympic record

Sally Pearson’s reaction to winning a gold in the London 2021 100-metre hurdles still warms hearts everywhere. The athlete also set an Olympic record time.

Three years after her win, Sally told the official Olympics YouTube account that she was “really nervous” but “really focused” in the lead up to the race.

“The biggest hurdle for me was hurdle eight… I knew as soon as I got over that hurdle I was going to win the race.”

As for this year...

The Australian women's relay team defended their title. Getty

The freestyle relay team make history…

Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris made Aussies proud when they won the country’s first Gold Medal for the 2021 games, beating the world record in the 4x100-metre event.

“Being a part of this relay especially always lifts you. I actually feel a bit more relaxed going in with the rest of them,” Emma said of swimming in a team, while Meg described the experience as "incredible".

Ariarne Titmus defeated legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky. Getty

Ariarne Titmus (and her coach) becomes a breakout star

Ariarne Titmus has quickly made a name for herself and it’s not hard to see why. The 20-year-old shocked spectators everywhere when she beat legendary American swimmer Katie Ledecky in the 400-metre freestyle final.

The young swimmer’s coach Dean Boxall, in particular, was delighted by the result. And footage of him emphatically jumping around and gesticulating in celebration quickly went viral.

Just today, Ariarne added yet another gold to her resume, winning the 200-metre freestyle and breaking a record in the process.

After her first Gold, Ariarne said she always had big dreams when it comes to swimming.

"To finally be able to achieve something I have dreamt of, I’m really, really happy.”

Her second Gold sparked a calmer reaction from her coach, but it was clear he was no less moved by the swimmer’s performance.

Australia loved Kaylee McKeown's reaction to winning Gold. Getty

Kaylee McKeown breaks a record and has no filter in the process

In another swimming success, Kaylee McKeown broke an Olympic record when she won Gold in the women’s 100-metre backstroke final. While her father sadly passed away of brain cancer last year, the rest of her family were watching proudly back home.

When asked if she had a message for her loved ones, Kaylee said: “F**k yeah – oops” during the live post-race interview. On ya once again 'Straya!

