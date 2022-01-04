Here's everything we know about David Subritzky. Instagram

Parts of David’s lies are stemmed in the truth. He did spend the first 16 years of his life in the UK in Lancashire before he and his family migrated to Australia in 2012.

After enrolling in a Brisbane private school to study Year 11, David struggled with the change and ended up leaving school to work at Donut King – a gig that would not last long

“Dave, you’re good with the people, just not the donuts,” his boss said to him.

Following his donut gig, Dave worked on a gas pipeline with his dad for a year before deciding to pack up and move to Ibiza for a gap year.

David has told his fellow campmates that he is a shoe designer. Ten

But while the faux shoe designer told his fellow campmates that his time in the world-famous party town was spent networking with the likes of Miley Cyrus, the reality proved different, though no less monumental.

When he arrived back Down Under, David had found himself and came out to his family, some of whom you may actually recognise. His sister Layla was the 2012 Big Brother runner-up. And he's also been linked to former Married At First Sight bride, Davina Rankin.

Since being back in the country, David has worked in a variety of jobs in the Gold Coast and Melbourne. From retail, social media and publicity for a cosmetic clinic, nightclub host, event emcee, and even a Queenstown art consultant which involved selling paintings worth $50,000.

“I made sh*t up!” said David, who told Channel Ten he knew nothing about art.

David recently posted an anniversary tribute to his partner, Stephen James. Instagram

While the I’m A Celeb star has convinced his campmates he has 3.9 million Insta followers to his name, David actually currently has just shy of 16,000 followers on the platform.

“FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT I SAY 💁🏻‍♀️…” David wrote in a recent post about his gig on the reality show.

Last month, David also shared an anniversary post for his partner of one year, Stephen James.

“Happy 1 year anniversary to my man! 💕 Lots of fun memories shared together & many more to come! We love a mirror selfie 📸,” the reality star wrote.

With Poh as his willing accomplice, we wonder how long David will manage to fool his not-so-fellow celebs. If you ask us, he seems up to the challenge.

