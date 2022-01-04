Dylan is currently appearing on I'm A Celebrity. Ten

Dylan’s powers of manifestation proved up to snuff as he and Hollie were soon engaged in Paris. But that wasn’t the only time he asked for her hand in marriage.

“First, we got engaged in Paris. I spent the day before running around Paris to try and find a ring that would suffice as a temporary engagement ring because I couldn’t work out public transport,” the Double J weekend announcer explained.

“But we didn’t tell anyone we were engaged back then, because we were so young and we didn’t want anyone to judge us.

“Then, a couple of years later, I did an official ‘asking Hollie to marry me’. I bought a real diamond ring and we told everyone.”

Dylan and Hollie wed on February 2nd, 2002. Instagram

The couple officially headed for the aisle in February 2022. The special occasion took place at Hollie’s mother’s house following a last-minute change of plans.

“In the morning, we thought we were going to get married on the beach but then it decided to rain sideways like a monsoon, so we panicked and moved the wedding up to the house. It was just beautiful. Hollie looked like an angelic mermaid,” Dylan said.

“I started crying and didn’t stop. All of the photos from our wedding look like I’m sad, even though I was the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The Celebrity Big Brother winner shares two kids with Hollie, a daughter named Rose and a son named Jethro. For the proud parents, having children enabled their love to grow in a remarkable way.

The couple share two kids, Rose and Jethro. Instagram

“We’ve been madly in love the whole time and then, when we had kids, we learnt a new kind of love. There’s the power of that unconditional love for these little humans we made. We love being parents,” Dylan gushed.

“And I think we’re really good at it,” Hollie added.

Dylan certainly agrees that Hollie is a wonderful parent, sharing a sweet tribute to his wife last Mother’s Day.

“Mums are magic. 🦄 ,” Dylan wrote on Instagram. “Happy Mum’s Day to all the magic mums - especially my mums and this lady who is my beautiful Kween. Love you Hol. X💛👑 #happymothersday #kween #blessed.”

