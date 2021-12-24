Freddie Flintoff Left: Ten | Right: Instagram

Freddie Flintoff | Season One | 2015

The former English cricketer won King of the Jungle in the country’s inaugural season, beating former Aussie rules footballer, Barry Hall, and radio host, Chrissie Swan.

“It is a bit strange because an Englishman wins something Australian,” Flintoff said upon winning for the McGrath Foundation.

“I tried for years and I’m used to going home with absolutely nothing and finally I have won something.”

Since retiring from professional cricket in 2009, Freddie has starred on several TV projects including Skye One’s A League of Their Own and, more recently, has become a presenter on BBC Two show Top Gear.

The former cricketer is also privately married to Rachel, whom he shares four kids with - Holly, Corey, Rocky and Preston.

Brendan Fevola Left: Ten | Right: Instagram

Brendan Fevola | Season Two | 2016

A year after Freddie’s victory, an Aussie took back the crown as former AFL player Brendan Fevola was named King of the Jungle.

Despite playing for the Shane Warne foundation, upon winning, Brendan decided to give half of his winnings to the runner-up, Paul “The Chief” Harragon’s charity.

"I know that I've won $100,000 ... But I'm going to give $50,000 to the Mark Hughes foundation," he said.

The same year he won the coveted title, Brendan joined FOX FM to host what is now called Fifi, Fev & Nick with Fifi Box and Nick Cody.

He is also a dedicated husband to his wife Alex and their four daughters, Mia, 21, from a previous relationship of Alex's, Leni, 15, Lulu, 12, and baby Tobi, three.

Casey Donovan Left: Ten | Right: Instagram

Casey Donovan | Season Three | 2017

The first Queen of the Jungle was former Australian Idol champ Casey Donovan, who competed for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

“I need to stop looking over my shoulder and appreciate that the people of Australia and the people at home have really liked me for me ... it feels nice,” Casey told News Corp Australia after her win.

Following her stint on the gruelling reality show, Casey starred as Mama Morton in the Aussie revival of the musical Chicago.

She also competed in and placed second in the national final of Eurovision – Australia Decides in 2019, for a chance to represent the country the following year.

These days, the singer hosts NOVA’s The Space podcast which provides short mediations, motivations and tips to improve your day.

As for her personal life, Casey is currently loved up with her partner Renee, whom she met on Bumble during Victoria’s 2020 lockdown.

"We're each other's biggest fans,” Renee told Woman’s Day.

In August 2021, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary.

“Happy One Year Baby!” Casey wrote in a gushing Instagram post. “You have brought so much more joy, happiness and laughter into my life! You have opened my eyes, heart and soul to what love is supposed to feel like and I will be forever grateful that our paths crossed!

“Time flies when you're having fun 🥳 I love you.”

Fiona O'Loughlin Left: Ten | Right: Instagram

Fiona O'Loughlin | Season Four | 2018

Not just in the jungle to provide the laughs, comedian Fiona O’Loughlin won I’m A Celeb in 2018, competing for Angel Flight.

"I think I'll be laughing til I'm 80... and that's not far away by the way I feel today. I'm so tired and yet so happy!" Fiona said during her crowning glory.

With a 2021 tour and appearances on ABC panel show Australia Talks, comedy festivals, and more, Fiona is continuing to provide the laughs as well as bring light to serious issues through her discussion of her personal journey with alcoholism, ADHD, and asexuality.

As for her personal life, Fiona is a proud and doting grandmother, constantly sharing updates to her Instagram.

Richard Reid Left: Ten | Right: Instagram

Richard Reid | Season Five | 2019

In 2019, entertainment reporter Richard Reid became the first American to be crowned King of the Jungle, winning for his chosen charity, Beyond Blue.

“I just thought people would get sick of me,” Reid told news.com.au in disbelief of his win. “I am the first to admit that I have an annoying voice, and I laugh like a crow … I am so amazed and bewildered that I’ve actually won. Really happy, but still amazed.”

Currently residing in Sydney, the former Today Show gossip presenter recently appeared on Celebrity Mastermind, and occasionally presents on Studio 10.

Miguel Maestre Left: Ten | Right: Instagram

Miguel Maestre | Season Six | 2020

After many tucker trials, Miguel Maestre reigned supreme on the 2020 I’m A Celeb, winning $100,000 for the R U OK? charity, which he continues to work closely with today.

"I want to say thank you to the people I look up to, the people I love the most,” Miguel said following his win. “That is my family, my beautiful wife Sascha, Claudia and Morgan. I want to say thank you to the family back at home supporting.”

Since being crowned Jungle King, Miguel has continued on with his role on The Living Room alongside Amanda Keller, I’m A Celeb host himself Dr. Chris Brown, and Barry Du Bois.

He is also a proud Brand Ambassador for Stockland Shopping Centres and the Creative Consultant for Paisley Park Early Learning Centres, creating recipes for their seasonal menus.

What’s more, the Spanish-Australian chef owns Maestre Enterprises (the country’s leading Free-Range Pork, Small Goods company), as well as Maestre Brewing Co. with which he launched a Pale Ale beer in the same year he won I’m A Celeb.

In his personal life, Miguel is happily married to wife Sascha Newport, and is a proud dad-of-two to Claudia and Morgan.

Abbie Chatfield Left: Ten | Right: Instagram

Abbie Chatfield | Season Seven | 2021

Former Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield went from being labelled the franchise’s ‘Gemini villain’ to winning I’m A Celebrity for her charity, Dementia Australia.

"A year ago I was the Bachelor villain, and now I've won the popular vote,” Abbie said upon winning.

As well as continuing to grow her personal brand, the media personality is hosting Nine’s Love Island Australia Afterparty, as well as an intensely popular conversational-style podcast called It's A Lot.

She also is an official ambassador of Vush, with whom she teamed up to release a vibrator.

Just recently, Abbie Insta-launched her relationship with former Bachelorette star Konrad Bien-Stephen from Brooke Blurton's season of the dating show.

"Reminder to never settle. Gone from years of gaslighting to having the purest angel on the planet,” Abbie captioned an Insta post with her beau.

