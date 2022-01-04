Poh has managed to maintain strong relationships with her exes. Getty

Poh married her first husband, Matt Phipps, in 1990. At the time, the pair were practicing Mormons.

They separated after nine years together, after mounting pressure to become parents which came from both of their families.

“We broke up on really good terms. It was still really hard. Breakups are horrible,” Poh reflected in 2017 when she made a guest appearance on the podcast I Don’t Know How She Does It.

“No matter what, even now, I still have a little cry over it and it’s not because I wish we were still together or anything … but there’s something about two humans wanting to murder each other like that, that is so sad.

“When you torment each other, destroy each other. It’s still really sad.”

Poh with Jonathan in 2019. Instagram

Despite their very sad breakup, Matt moved on – very surprisingly – with Poh’s best friend, Sarah Rich, whom he eventually married. At the time, he was still involved with Poh’s business, Jamface.

“He’s my ex-husband. She’s my best friend. And when we broke up, they got together and it’s all dandy. It’s actually really good,” Poh confirmed on the podcast.

“Everyone tries to complicate it for us … From the outside in, they’re all like ‘love triangle!’ and I’m like ‘no!’ He’s like my brother now and I think … people are never interested in the backstory. They want everything to be sordid.”

Poh met her second husband, Jonathan Bennett, on the set of MasterChef in 2009, where he was working as a production assistant.

The pair hit it off instantly but had to wait until after filming to begin dating. While Poh remained close to Matt and Sarah, Jonathan admitted to a level of jealousy given that Poh and Matt were once married.

“Jono and I broke up … but we still work together and are the best of friends." Instagram

“It’s something we all had to work on essentially. I know it’s very human to be jealous, but it doesn’t make it right,” he told Woman’s Day during their relationship.

“There’s a lot of history [between Poh and Matt], so it’s not something that can be taken away. It’s not something that should be.

They tied the knot after six years together, and announced their separation six years later, in early 2021.

Again, Jonathan – referred to as Jono by Poh – continued to work closely with his ex.

“2021 is about doing the things I love and remembering who I am without another person,” Poh told The Weekend Australian in the wake of their breakup.

“Jono and I broke up … but [we] still work together and are the best of friends,” she confirmed.

“It’s been the most untraumatic breakup possible, and I’m single again after 12 years,” she reflected simply.

"Life is stranger than fiction." Getty

Again, Poh’s relaxed attitude towards her relationships shone through her candid quotes.

“I’m enjoying negotiating life on my own, enjoying the feeling of being a lone ranger – I’ve been in serious relationships for 24 of my 47 years.

“I work with husband numbers one and two. Jamface is a catalogue of failed marriages. Life is stranger than fiction,” she told the magazine.

Now, it appears that Poh is single, and tuned into her career, which involves expanding her presence in the reality TV space.

