An Olympian

In our first teaser for the upcoming season, an Aussie Olympic legend has been confirmed as one of the contestants, and she'll be diving her way into the so-called jungle.

"She's a triple gold medalist," Dr Chris Brown said in the teaser, while a voiceover added: "She'll be up to her neck in it."

A Country Singer

A Country Singer is also heading into the so-called Jungle, and what we know of them so far is that they have a few Golden Guitars under their belt.

"I think we all know who this is going to be," Dr Chris teased as Julia said: "We do?"

A Celebrity Chef

"Chris and Julia will have this Celebrity Chef screaming shiitake mushrooms before they know it!" the network's Instagram teased.

The clip also revealed that the chef is a woman and said: "Just wait until she sees our mystery box."

An AFL Star

In one of the first-look teasers of the new season, a series of cars went through a COVID testing clinic, with one of the license plates reading 'AFL Star'.

No other clues on this "footy superstar" have been released just yet, so we'll have to stay tuned for more.

A Beauty Queen

Among the cars in the clip was also one that had the license plate 'Beauty Queen', and we can't wait to see who they are.

A Comedian

Also teased in the clip was a comedian, with more in-depth clues to come.