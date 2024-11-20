5 best white linen curtains to hang this summer

Breezy, lightweight, and beautiful linen is a fabric that’s almost synonymous with summer. We’ve seen it on the runways of resort collections, beachside, incorporated into summer beddin,g and also around our windows, with white linen curtains adding a touch of elegance to just about any home.

As well as being a popular textile amongst interior design fiends, this natural fibre is the perfect addition to an eco-conscious home.

So, if you’re looking to freshen up your home for the warmer seasons, swapping out heavy drapes for some white linen curtains will instantly add a light and airy feel to any space – plus, its neutral hue will fit seamlessly into many design styles.

Best white linen curtains

The best white linen curtains 2024

01 French Flax Linen Curtain Set $225 at I Love Linen Best for: dreamy boho summers These white curtains from I Love Linen have lush, thick ties at the top that will sit sweetly on your curtain rods. They also drape beautifully, with an extra generous length and pure French fabric. Key features: Pure French flax linen

Woven in a 170gsm fabric

Set of 2 curtains, each measuring 160cm wide and 285cm long

Sweet tie-top design Shop now 02 Washed Linen White Sheer Curtains from $139 (usually $199.95) at Pillow Talk Best for: sheer sophistication These stunning sheer curtains will transform the harsh light of summer into soft beauty wherever you hang them in your home. They are crafted from premium pre-washed Belgian flax linen, which adds a relaxed organic feel to any interior style. Key features: Finished with a concealed tab top header to hide the curtain rod

Generous drop for an elegant drape

Set of 2 curtains, with sizes ranging from 140cm wide x 223cm long to 220cm wide x 250cm long Shop now 03 Lightweight linen curtain panel in ivory $238 at Hardtofind Best for: relaxed style With a drop length of 300 centimetres, these long curtains will fall with a relaxed look and feel that creates the perfect retreat on a hot summer afternoon. Key features: 100% European linen

Handmade by artisans in Europe

Wide 10cm tunnel for the curtain rod

Curtain dimensions: 140 x 300cm

Each curtain is sold separately Shop Now 04 Sheer Linen Curtains in Perfect White $469 at Hardtofind Best for: soft texture Made from gorgeous linen muslin, these perfect white sheer curtains will soften any space. Perfect to contrast with bricks, and concrete floors or to diffuse harsh summer sun that streams through the windows. Key features Pure linen muslin

Handmade by artisans in Europe

Easy to shape and drape for styling

Curtain dimensions: 150 x 270cm

Each curtain is sold separately Shop Now 05 French Linen Light Filtering Curtain from $165 at Freedom Best for: understated elegance These white curtains are made from pure French linen and finished with generous, straight hems that create crisp lines and more structured folds than some other designs. Customers also love them, with over 100 five-star reviews on the Freedom website. As one verified buyer states in their five-star review: “Absolutely stunning, such a breezy relaxed feel but sophisticated at the same time.” Key features: 100% French flax linen

Filters light and provide privacy

Tab top design

Curtain dimensions: 140 x 230cm

Each curtain is sold separately Shop Now

06 Freya Light Filtering Multi Header Curtain from $114 at Temple & Webster Best for: easy installation As well as being made from 100% linen, these white curtains can be hung from either curtain rods or tracks thanks to the multi-header design. So if you already have curtains you want to update, these could be a simple and elegant solution – and you could even hang them the day they arrive. Key features: Made from 100% linen

The multi-header design is compatible with both curtain rods and tracks

1-year product warranty

Curtain dimensions: 132 x 230cm

Each curtain is sold separately Shop now

Can you wash 100% linen curtains?

Some pure linen curtains are machine washable, but others may need to be hand-washed. It depends on the fabric weave, design, and quality of the material, among other things, so it’s important to check the care instructions before washing your curtains.

Is cotton or linen better for curtains?

Both cotton and linen are natural fabrics that make beautiful curtains but cotton tends to have a tighter weave that gives it more structure, while linen has looser weaves that create natural textured patterns. Cotton curtains in a tighter weave will also usually block out more light and reduce airflow compared to linen. So it really depends on what you want the curtains for and what style you like.