This photo of Dan Ewing with current Home and Away stars Rob Kipa-William and Ethan Browne seemingly confirmed Heath Braxton's return. Instagram

Dan’s character Heath was part of the original River Boys, which also included his brother Daryl “Brax” Braxton (Stephen Peacocke) and Casey (Lincoln Younes).

Though the three OGs have long since departed, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) is part of the River Boys gang, while cop Colby (Tim Franklin) previously had ties.

Willow (Sarah Roberts) and newcomer Amber (Maddy Jevic) are also River Girls.

While nothing official has yet been confirmed, Home and Away fans have claimed Heath and his half-brother Kyle Braxton (Nic Westaway) will reappear in an attempt to break Colby out of jail in a future episode.

The River Boys's Lincoln Younes, Stephen Peacocke and Dan Ewing were some of Home and Away's biggest stars. Channel Seven

Dan has previously admitted he’d be open to the idea of reprising his role.

"I would definitely consider it, as long as there is a good storyline," he told TV Week in 2018. "I love what they do.

"I do cross paths with Nic Westaway though – and, obviously, Lisa Gormley [Bianca Scott]. We talk often because she played my better half.

"But Steve [Peacocke] doesn't have Facebook. When we're in the same country, it's easy – but he's so old-school, you have to send a messenger pigeon after him!"

Nic Westaway is also rumoured to return Channel Seven

In 2014, Heath departed Summer Bay to start a new life with his wife Bianca.

However, he has returned several times over the years including for two spin-off specials, Home and Away: An Eye for an Eye and Home And Away: All or Nothing in for now-defunct streaming service Presto.