The actor was previously married to Marni Little, with whom he shares six-year-old son Archer, for three years. The former couple called time on their marriage in December 2015.

After a messy divorce, it was a fresh start for Dan when he debuted his new romance with current girlfriend, dancer Kat Risteska.

Sharing a candid photo of the brunette beauty writing on a Christmas card on his Instagram in 2016, the Home and Away star confirmed they were in a relationship.

“You know you're dating a chick from the west when she makes writing a Christmas card look Thug,” Dan joked in the caption, adding the hashtags, “#easeupcuz” and “will stab you”.

At the time, a source told the Daily Mail Australia that the pair had known each other for years and even crossed paths on the Home and Away set, where Kat had briefly worked as a budding actress herself.

“They met when she was 19, because she belongs to the same management group that Dan used to belong to. So they've both known her for a long time,” a source told the publication.

During an interview on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show in 2018, Dan admitted it was him who first pursued Kat via social media.

“I was single for about eight months give or take… and then it was just months of stalking her [online] really!” he revealed.

"4 years of you making me a better soul & me making you ....eat more red meat & obsess over basketball...” Dan wrote to mark the four-year anniversary of their relationship. Instagram

Earlier this year, Dan marked four years since he and Kat started dating with a gushing post on social media.

“4 years Boo. 4 years of you making me a better soul & me making you ....eat more red meat & obsess over basketball...” he wrote in the lengthy caption.

“You are the epitome of ‘Show me don’t tell me.’ An older soul than an “old soul” ...Perhaps a sexy Amazon warrior soul? What do you recon ?? Just me ?? My fantasy ?? Ok cool...”

He also described Kat as “making everyone around you better” and said he was “truly blessed” to have her in his life.

While Dan is yet to put on a ring on it, rumours have been swirling for years that the Chasing Comets actor is keen to walk down the aisle with Kat.

“It’s not a matter of if but when,” a close friend previously told New Idea. “I’d say we will be hearing something very soon. I know they are both smitten and can’t wait to make it official.”

So will we be hearing wedding bells soon? Watch this space!