Netflix has announced beloved 90s show Heartbreak High is getting a reboot. (Pictured from left: Rel Hunt, Lara Cox and Callan Mulvey) Getty

“We haven't had a rebellious Australian YA series on screen since the original Heartbreak High, so this is well overdue,” Que Minh Luu, Netflix's Director of Originals in Australia, said in a statement.

“The new Heartbreak High is for young people in Australia today to feel seen - showcasing their stories, senses of humour and aesthetics to the world, and reminding everyone that they are much, much cooler than us.

“It's also for the 90s kids, fans of the original series who remember what it's like to feel understood by a TV show, then racking off. This Netflix show will be ours, and we can’t wait to get started.”

“Hopefully this show gives some light in such a dark time,” Rel Hunt (pictured)said. Netflix

Actor Rel Hunt, who played popular character Ryan Scheppers in the original, exclusively told New Idea the return of the series couldn’t have come at a better time as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s astounding and humbling that so many people around the globe love this crazy, cool a**, gritty show – it touches people. I am very lucky to be part of it,” Rel said.

“Hopefully this show gives some light in such a dark time.”

Lara Cox (pictured) played Anita Scheppers and admitted she wouldn't rule out a return. Netflix

Lara Cox, who was best known as Anita Scheppers and was one half of the power teen couple that was Anita and Drazic (Callan Mulvey), admitted she wouldn’t rule out returning.

Speaking to New Idea prior to Netflix's announcement, Lara said she had heard the whispers it would be back.

“I don’t know at the moment whether it’s a whole new cast or what the plan is. I haven’t heard anything about being on it. I just know that they’re remaking a version of it so it’ll be exciting to see what they do with it,” she said.

Questioned whether she’d make a cameo or accept a role on the reboot if asked by producers, Lara replied: “Yeah! I loved Heartbreak High. It was such a beautiful experience in my life.”

Heartbreak High launched the careers of many Aussie actors including Alex Dimitriades (centre). Supplied

The young adult series – which launched the careers of the likes of Alex Dimitriades and Ada Nicodemou – gained popularity as an edgier alternative to other teen dramas at the time like Home and Away and Neighbours as well as international offerings from the US.

Spanning seven seasons and 210 episodes from 1994 to 1999, the show was an Australian and international success and aired in more than 30 countries.

Rumours of a Heartbreak High remake being shopped around began in October 2019 after Dutch production company NewBe secured worldwide English-language rights to the show.

Salvatore Coco (pictured bottom right, with co-stars Corey Page, Scott Major and Jon Pollard), has been one of the vocal supporters of the show getting a reboot. Netflix

Speculation then gained momentum in March this year when TV Tonight reported production company Fremantle was eyeing off a way to bring the much-loved series back.

Many members of the show’s cast have long been vocal about their support over a reboot, including Salvatore Coco, who played Con Bordino in the early seasons.

"I know the fans want it," Salvatore told Woman’s Day last year. "I'd be up for it – it'd be hilarious to revisit Con. I'm sure he'd be in sales now, for sure!"

