John Travolta (right) and Olivia Newton John (left) are reportedly being courted by Hollywood bosses to appear in the highly anticipated Grease prequel, Summer Loving. Getty

While the roles of Danny and Sandy will obviously be played by younger actors, Hollywood executives are hoping John and Olivia will delight fans with a Rydell High comeback.

“Producers want them for a big number where they sing and dance with their younger counterparts,” an industry insider claimed to the American publication.

“It’s hammy, but it’s what fans have wanted to see for years.”

Olivia, who is battling a third breast cancer diagnosis, is reportedly doing well – so a cameo isn’t out of the question, but would ultimately depend on her health, the insider said.

Producers hope Olivia (left) and John (right) will make cameos in the flick, which details how their characters Danny and Sandy first met. Getty

“John wants to do it if she does – it’ll be cathartic for him to get his mind on something positive,” the source added, referring to the death of John’s late wife, Kelly Preston.

The exciting news comes after Olivia hit back at claims Grease is “sexist”, after her iconic character was criticised for undergoing a sexy transformation.

Speaking to The Guardian recently, the 72-year-old actress weighed in on the debate that the movie musical is inappropriate in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

When asked about the film’s portrayal of women compared to men, Olivia brushed off sexist claims, saying that it's simply about a girl and a guy who fall in love.

In the original, Danny (portrayed by John, right) and Sandy (portrayed by Olivia, left) each gave an account of their summer vacay meeting while singing the song Summer Nights. Getty

For those who haven’t seen the film, Olivia’s good girl character Sandy ultimately undergoes a dramatic makeover to win over her rebellious beau.

“It’s a story from the 50s where things were different. Everyone forgets that, at the end, he changes for her, too. There’s nothing deep in there about the #MeToo movement,” she said.

“It’s just a girl who loves a guy, and she thinks if she does that, he’ll like her,” Olivia said, referring to her character changing her “girl next door” image.

“And he thinks if he does that, she’ll like him. I think that’s pretty real. People do that for each other. It was a fun love story,” she added.