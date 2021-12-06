On 18 October 2021, Are Media and New Idea published an article that conveyed that Grant Denyer was having an extra-marital affair with his Dancing with the Stars: All Stars dance partner, Lily Cornish, and that his wife, Chezzi was heartbroken as a result. The article was false.

Are Media and New Idea acknowledge that Grant Denyer and Lily Cornish are not having an extra-marital affair. They have never had an affair.

Are Media and New Idea regret publishing the article.

Are Media and New Idea wish to sincerely apologise to Grant Denyer, Chezzi Denyer and Lily Cornish for the hurt and embarrassment caused by the article.