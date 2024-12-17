  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD

The whisky that we promise even non-whisky drinkers will LOVE

"I didn't think whisky could actually be enjoyable until I tried this!"
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
wee smoky

When it comes to the drinking preferences of many Australians it’s safe to say we all have our favourites.

Advertisement

From a chilled beer straight from the tap at your local pub, a chilled glass of wine, spirit, and mixer, or a cocktail that you accidentally consume way too fast, trying something new is often not at the top of our to-do lists.

But in the spirit of the new year, and getting out of our respective comfort zones, we are encouraging all the non-whisky drinkers out there to give Wee Smoky a crack.

Designed for the gin and tonic drinkers, the vodka soda girls, and cocktail aficionados alike, Wee Smoky is a brand new alcohol brand to the Australian liquor market that is already making major waves.

wee smoky
“I don’t like whisky but I love this”, a new fan of Wee Smoky tells New Idea. (Credit: Supplied)
Advertisement

What sets Wee Smoky whisky apart from all the other whisky brands on the market?

For starters, the single-grain scotch has been designed to complement cocktails, rather than overpower them.

With a subtle smoky undertone and smooth finish, it’s rewriting the rulebook and making the dark liquor more accessible and appealing to younger, adventurous drinkers who crave bold flavours without the heaviness of traditional whisky.

“We’re here to make the whisky category less stuffy and more modern and engaging,” the brand writes on its website.

wee smoky
The signature serve for Wee Smoky is with Capi Grapefruit Soda. (Credit: Supplied)
Advertisement

Since launching down under, Wee Smoky’s approachable profile and ability to be mixed seamlessly with a variety of serves have made it a popular choice for Aussies looking to elevate their drink of choice without breaking the bank.

“Our mission was simple: create a whisky for people who think they don’t like whisky,” Rory Gammell of Wee Smoky tells New Idea.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by Australia’s response – it’s clear they were ready for a fresh, fun take on this timeless spirit,” he adds.

wee smoky
“This is a really refreshing way to drink whisky, it’s light and fruity with a gentle hint of smoky peat, [and] it gives a delicious depth and zing to many great cocktails,” says one fan. (Credit: Supplied)
Advertisement

What is the signature serve for Wee Smoky whisky?

If you are looking to give Wee Smoky a whirl for yourself, why not try it shaken into a smoky Whisky Sour, or better yet try the Wee Smoky mixed with Capi Grapefruit Soda?

Where can I buy Wee Smoky whisky in Australia?

Wee Smoky whisky is available to purchase in Australia at more than 400 bottleshops including Liquorland.

How much is Wee Smoky whisky?

Wee Smoky whisky is $79.00 RRP.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Senior Digital Content Producer

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement