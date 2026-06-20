This is the best Sunday roast in Sydney – and that’s coming from a Brit!

If you’re like me and you love a roast dinner, then I’ve found the perfect spot for you.

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Australia’s oldest brewery hotel, The Lord Nelson, is offering delicious roasts every Sunday through winter, and I had to try it for myself.

As a Brit, my standards are incredibly high when it comes to a Sunday roast, so when I say it was mouth-wateringly good, you know I mean it.

First up, the atmosphere is the traditional pub feel that I want as the backdrop for a roast, so it ticked boxes from the moment I walked through the door.

I tried The Lord Nelson Brewery Hotel’s Sunday roast, and I was impressed. (Credit: New Idea)

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As far as the roasts go, there are three options:

The Lord’s Roast (Single): $35 (One cut of meat, crispy potatoes, seasonal veg, a Yorkshire pudding, and rich gravy)

$35 (One cut of meat, crispy potatoes, seasonal veg, a Yorkshire pudding, and rich gravy) The Shared Roast: $35 per person (A larger size with the same trimmings and three types of meat, which rotate weekly)

$35 per person (A larger size with the same trimmings and three types of meat, which rotate weekly) The Little Sailors Roast (Kids): $15 (All the essentials in a mini size, minus the Yorkshire pudding)

When I visited, the trio of meat cuts available were porchetta, rump cap and roasted turkey, and I tried all three in the Shared Roast.

I’d never usually pick turkey in a roast dinner, and other than maybe on Christmas Day, and I feel most people wouldn’t vote it as their favourite meat.

I was expecting the turkey to fall short of my expectations, but it was actually my favourite option, much to my surprise!

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While I usually complain that turkey can be dry, this was the most moist cut I have ever tried, and it had me going back for seconds.

Porchetta would usually be my favourite, but for me, it missed the extra crispy, crackling skin that would have scored it the top spot.

The roast comes with all the trimmings you’d want, and it’s great value for money. (Credit: Supplied)

The beef was also a solid contender, and while it didn’t score the top spot for me, it was delicious, and I’d recommend it for anyone after a more traditional roast dinner.

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As for the quality of the Yorkshire puddings? I was blown away.

I love Yorkshire puddings so much that I’m probably a connoisseur at this point, and often, the batter isn’t up to scratch.

But, this has to be the nicest Yorkshire pudding I’ve had in Australia, and the perfect, crispy exterior and chewy interior was a big thumbs-up from me.

It was light and airy, and the perfect cup-shaped vessel to hold my gravy, which I pour on in abundance, so it has to be structurally sound.

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And speaking of gravy, it came in a generously sized boat, giving me enough to completely soak my roast. Who wants a dry roast, after all?!

If you’re like me, and you could drink gravy by the gallon, you can score an extra gravy boat for just $4, so you won’t find yourself disappointed.

I was drooling when I first laid eyes on the roast, and by the end, I was full and happy, and it satisfied me for the rest of the day.

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It’s incredibly good value for money, with the large portion sizes even leaving enough for leftovers!

It is hands down the best roast I’ve had in Sydney, and the quality of the dinner and the traditional pub vibes gave me a little slice of home. I’ll be dreaming about it until I go back for seconds.

It’s the best roast dinner I’ve ever had, and it gives all the traditional pub vibes I was after. (Credit: Supplied)

If a delicious roast isn’t enough to get you on board, you can also enjoy The Lord Nelson’s selection of beers and ales to go with your dinner.

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The atmosphere is also the cherry on top of the cake (or the gravy on top of the roast). I turned up while the Australia VS Türkiye World Cup match was on, and it made for a great Sunday out.

If you’re a football fan, its the perfect place to watch all the action with a plate of incredible food in front of you, and if you’re not, still head down.

I’m not a big football fan, and I didn’t find that the match put a downer on my day out; in fact, it was a chatty, energetic and respectful atmosphere.

The World Cup is only every four years after all, so you might as well head down and get involved in all the action.

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Bottom line is, football or not, this is an incredible roast dinner and a vibrant atmosphere, and you won’t regret booking in.